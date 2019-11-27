The Mackinac Bridge has reopened to all vehicles, but high profile vehicles will need an escort across the bridge.
Pickup trucks with campers, cars with small boats, bicycles or luggage attached to the roof, Ryder or U-Haul trucks, semi-tractors with trailers will need to be escorted, the Mackinac Bridge Authority said.
Bridge officials are monitoring wind speeds and will adjust to any changes in weather conditions.
All drivers are advised to use caution when crossing the bridge.
Drivers can tune their AM radios to 530 or 1610 for updates.
