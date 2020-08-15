One day after high school football was pushed to the spring, athletes, parents, and coaches are waiting for the MHSAA to make a decision on whether or not other fall sports will be delayed or postponed.
“I’m still hoping that it will be normal-ish,” said Emma Rekeweg, senior at Midland High School.
Rekeweg plays volleyball for Midland. She is waiting on the MHSAA’s decision to allow the sport to be played as scheduled this fall or be postponed to a later date.
“I am worried. I know that you can’t really have anything for certain when it comes to COVID, but I feel like if it is delayed, we’ll make it work,” she said.
The MHSAA said it plans to decide on the fate of volleyball, swimming, and boys’ soccer by Wednesday. Those fall sports have been labeled a moderate risk for spreading the coronavirus.
Football is considered high risk. On Friday, it was moved to the spring.
North Branch Volleyball Coach Jim Fish, who is also the district’s superintendent, said he is hopeful the volleyball season will continue as planned.
“Right now, I feel optimistic about it. I feel horrible for our football kids. I mean, they’re just devastated. We’ve been extremely safe. All of our coaches are diligent in following all of the precautions and protocols. There’s always things you can do to minimize the risk, but is it 100 percent failsafe? No, it’s not,” Fish said.
Fish said he thinks if the MHSAA doesn’t allow fall sports to play as scheduled, then parents will turn to private leagues and tournaments to give their kids a chance to compete. He said he believes the MHSAA knows that and has to consider that when making their decision.
“I’d rather have them in schools where it’s safe. As safe as it possibly could be, and it’s educational athletics. I think that’s the key and that’s what they’re trying to do,” Fish said.
