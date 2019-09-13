Two teams went shoulder to shoulder on the field Friday night, aiming to put points on the board and score some help for first responders and veterans.
“It will be an honor until the day we die,” said Veteran Rodger Walker.
Walker is a Vietnam veteran and he was back at his alma mater, Carrolton High School decades after his service.
“I went in in 1965, a month after I graduated, and I got out of Vietnam in 1969,” he said.
Rodger is with the Marine Corps League. He chose to spend his night at the Carrolton versus Millington Football game.
A game dedicated to honoring all our service men and women, firefighters, police, and first responders.
Proceeds from special T-shirts and entrance fees will be donated back to the groups being honored.
Craig Douglas, who helped put all this together, said it feels great to give credit where credit is due.
“The schools have stepped up, the lion club has stepped up, the first responders have stepped up,” Douglas said. “It’s really a point of pride.”
And Carrolton Fire Chief Bob Tetloff was delighted to see his fellow officers getting the spotlight.
“It's amazing, they appreciate what we do,” Tetloff said. “And we appreciate all the fans and our community.”
Douglas said this was the very first time they've held an event like this and he hopes it continues in the future.
“We should've been doing this long ago,” Douglas said. “Those who gave the utmost, that's what this is all about, to pay tribute.”
