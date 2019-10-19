High school holds free heart screenings to prevent sudden cardiac arrests

A Mid-Michigan organization and high school are teaming up to prevent sudden cardiac arrests in young athletes after a local mother lost her son unexpectedly to the heart condition.
“We’re losing 3,000 kids a year from sudden cardiac arrest and we’re just not hearing about it,” said Mary Smith with the Thomas Smith Medical Foundation.
It's a number that Smith is determined to change after losing her son to the condition, causing her to create the Thomas Smith Medical Foundation.
“It’s in memory of our son, Thomas Smith, who was 17-years-old and a senior right here at Flushing High School when he passed in 2011,” Smith said.
On Saturday, Oct. 19 at that same high school, the foundation is hosted free heart screenings with the help of Hurley Medical Center.
“We have emergency room physicians, we have cardiologists, we have EKO Techs,” said John Stewart with Hurley Medical Center.
It’s all at no cost with the hope of preventing a tragedy that goes unnoticed until it’s too late.
“The unfortunate part is when it does occur, it’s fairly catastrophic,” Stewart said.
Stewart said some of the symptoms to look out for include shortness of breath, dizziness, and difficulty performing every day tasks.
He also said taking advantage of events like this could be life-saving.
“This is a great opportunity for the community,” Stewart said.
For Smith, she’s happy with the event’s turnout and raising awareness once again in memory of her son.
“We’ve got a steady flow of young people coming in and out, we’re seeing a lot of really good test results come out,” Smith said.
