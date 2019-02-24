Thirty-three high school students from across Michigan will face off in the state finals of a poetry recitation contest.
Poetry Out Loud is scheduled March 1-2 in Lansing. The competition is free and open to the public.
Students will be judged on their physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding, overall performance and accuracy.
The state champion will receive a $1,200 cash award, $1,500 stipend for his or her school, and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington to represent Michigan at the national competition and compete for a $20,000 award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.