Human trafficking continues to be a problem across the country and in Mid-Michigan.
A Grand Blanc High School is hoping to cast new light on the issue by hosting a screening of a documentary on human trafficking produced right here in Mid-Michigan.
The school hopes to provide insight on what trafficking looks like and how to stop it.
“Human trafficking brought in more money in 2018 than McDonalds,” said Nicole Kernen, Grand Blanc High School Counselor.
It's a big problem across Mid-Michigan and many local schools are hoping to change that.
“It’s everywhere,” Kernen said. “To have a role in helping make people aware and to just help people become comfortable talking about it, it means everything to me.”
She says the district is hosting a free screening of this locally produced movie Ring of Silence.
The movie is based off of local stories and issues that have occurred in Genesee County.
“We have a huge responsibility to our students and to our families because we’re on the front lines,” Kernen said. “We’re often the first ones to recognize some of the signs that sex trafficking and human trafficking is happening.”
In the movie a young, vulnerable girl from a suburban family falls in love with a charming stranger on snap chat. Her fairy tale ends with her trapped, bought, and sold into human sex trafficking.
Kernen says this kind of thing that can happen anywhere, and the community needs to come together to understand it and stop it.
“At Grand Blanc we’ve had students involved in trafficking,” Kernen said. “It’s happening everywhere. I think Michigan is like the sixth-most prevalent state for human trafficking.”
The showing of Ring of Silence will be held here at the Grand Blanc High School at 6:30 on Wednesday, November 20.
