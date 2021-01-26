"Let them play" is the rallying cry of a group of advocates for the return of all high school sports in Michigan.
Current state health orders prevent winter sports from contact practice or competition until Feb. 21.
While the group is organizing another rally in Lansing this weekend, their next step could be a legal one.
When Jayme McElvany heard the news the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer banned indoor contact sports until Feb. 21, she was surprised.
"It was a shock,” she said. “It was unexpected. This final pushback means there is no winter sports at this point."
She's the organizer of the Let Them Play Michigan movement that has gained quite a following.
She started the Facebook group back in August before the Let Them Play rally in Lansing. On Sunday, they gained 10,000 more members, bringing them to just under 30,000.
"It's crazy,” McElvany said. “I'd say quadruple the energy that we had from the last rallies."
The movement has gained the support of Beaverton Superintendent Joseph Passalacqua.
They say they're fighting for kids' mental health.
"Not belonging to a team right now, or any extracurricular is really crippling our young students," Passalacqua said.
McElvany shares the same concern.
"It's literally now or never for them when it comes to their athletic sports careers or their futures athletically,” McElvany said. “And a lot of their mental health. Their mental health is at a breaking point."
A Facebook following of 30,000 isn't enough so far to reverse the state's decision. So, McElvany said she's taking legal action.
"We are suing the director of the health department," McElvany said.
She said it was her only option.
"They've tied our hands,” she said. “To make us have to do this. No matter what we do, no matter what we say, no matter how wonderful the kids perform as far as their negative testing, it doesn’t matter.”
McElvany said the motion will be filed Tuesday or Wednesday.
A GoFundMe in support of legal fees for Let Them Play Michigan has raised nearly $50,000 in less than 24 hours.
The rally in Lansing this Saturday is scheduled to begin at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.