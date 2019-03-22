A Mid-Michigan student was hospitalized after she was hit by a vehicle.
It happened this morning at the intersection of Fairchild and Cappy Lane in Swartz Creek.
The school district said the high school student was hit, and then taken by ambulance to the hospital.
The student was conscious, stable, and appeared to have sustained some injuries, according to the district. She is apparently doing well.
Swartz Creek Community Schools Superintendent Ben Mainka said he has been in contact with officials and is requesting pedestrian safety measures be put in place. He said those measures could include, but are not limited to, crossing lights, stop signs, and pedestrian walking signs.
Mainka said the issue will be looked at during the next city council meeting on April 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.