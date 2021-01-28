People associated with high school winter sports are lobbying state lawmakers to end the pandemic-related pause on contact sports.
Student athletes, coaches, athletic directors, and parents from across the state provided testimony during a Michigan House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday.
The group of speakers begged lawmakers to let kids play contact winter sports now.
“Some athletes have been waiting for this their whole lives. These kids need to play,” said Jason Friday, athletic director at Cheboyban High School.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services currently has banned contact winter sports from playing games or participating in full contact practices until Feb. 21. Critics say the health department is ignoring its own data that proved fall sports did not cause coronavirus outbreaks.
In addition, those testifying pointed out the inconsistencies in the health department's rules to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“I can be in a classroom of 30 kids, walking the halls, play sports in gym class, be in locker rooms, be on a packed bus to and from school, but I have to stay six-feet apart in practice and I can't play games," said Jayme McElvaney, founder of the Let the Kids Play Movement.
Meanwhile, 38 other states around the country have been fully participating in winter sports for weeks, including border states like Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin. Nowhere has data shown massive COVID-19 outbreaks due to sporting events.
“We are here to simply ask to implement the practices all the other states are using, allowing them to move forward with their lives. We can accomplish competing in winter sports safely. We just need that chance,” said Nico Johnson, student at Britton-Deerfield High School.
