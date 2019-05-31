Some local students are putting their education to use by taking the classroom to the construction site.
Students are putting the final touches on the new Grand Chalet Shoppes next to Grand Blanc City Hall, all built by the students themselves.
“It’s a perfect spot, it’s in Grand Blanc. Right downtown across from the farmers market,” said Sasha Keller, owner of Black Sheep Yarn.
Keller and her company will soon have a new home at the Grand Chalet Shoppes in Grand Blanc.
It’s a shopping center made out of tiny structures that will house new local businesses.
“I sell jewelry, it’s all glass jewelry with butterfly wings. Flowers and I teach classes,” Keller said.
The chalet shops will also have a variety of storefronts, including a woodworking, skin care, and clothing business.
“It’s a opportunity, a great opportunity,” said Susan Soderstrom, mayor of Grand Blanc.
Mayor Soderstrom said East Grand Blanc Road is a prime location to have these shopping units thrive.
“The adds to our walkability. You have more things for people to come, look, shop, eat,” Soderstrom said.
Soderstrom adds that the Chalets were built with the help of Grand Blanc High School students in their geometry in construction class.
Students said what they learned building the structures will help them in their future.
All five Chalets have been rented out and they are set to open next month.
“I just can’t wait to get in there and get going,” Keller said.
