A group of mid-Michigan high schoolers hit the road to “walk a mile in her shoes.”
Around 300 students from Freeland High School participated in a nation-wide march to stop sexual assault and rape.
"It's not just one gender fighting it, and we're here to make it stop and a stand," 17-year-old Vinnie Kowalski said.
Jen Neal, a teacher at Freeland High School, said the event “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” is important because so many people have been affected by sexual assault.
"Most people do know somebody that's been affected by sexual assault or gender violence,” Neal said. “1 in 4 women and 1 in 6 men over their lifetime, so those are really important things for us to remember and try to prevent if we can."
High schoolers trekked their way from Main Street in Freeland back to the high school.
"it's really raising awareness about those warning signs and red flags so that you don't find yourself in a situation, and if you do, you're able to get help and support as a survivor."
The school partnered with Underground Railroad, an organization in Saginaw County that gets help to women, children and men who have experienced violence.
All the money raised from the march goes to Underground Railroad.
