A high-speed chase in Detroit came to a dramatic and deadly end.
Five people were in the vehicle when it hit a home.
They were all wanted in connection to a series of robberies.
Police said they tried to stop the car two blocks away, but it took off, reaching speeds up to 100-miles an hour.
The car caught fire after hitting the home, and while first responders worked to pull all five people out, two died inside.
The three others in the car, and a bystander, were hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.