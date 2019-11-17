‘High Tea’ party safely educates women on cannabis use

Fancy finger foods, warm beverages, and cannabis?
That’s on the menu for women in Mid-Michigan at the first event of it’s kind, High Tea.
The event’s organizer said the goal of High Tea is to provide cannabis education in a safe environment.
“So now that it’s become recreational and easier to access and things like that, I feel like people need it now more than ever,” said Phoebe Momgaudas.
The mother and daughter duo of Regina and Phoebe Momgaudas turned to cannabis when Regina couldn’t manage her pain with opioids.
That’s when Bacco Farms, a local provisioning center, came to life.
“It helped her,” Phoebe said. “We found other ways to help people and things like that. We figured there had to be more people like my mom or people who don’t want to go the traditional route.”
The High Tea included vendors like Church Cannabis Company, their products are lab tested and free of unwanted contaminants.
“That’s why we’re here today because we want to educate our users from the youngest age to the oldest age, not everybody knows how to vape clean,” said Rachel Kuzma with Church Cannabis.
Medical professionals were present to help guide women with their medical cannabis needs.
“Our goal is to improve outcome and reduce harm and we always advocate for a tested regulated product so you know what you’re taking,” said Kathleen Graham, a certified hospice care palliative registered nurse.
Bacco Farms Provisioning Center is a woman-owned business located in Flint.
