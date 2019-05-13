The times have changed and so has the level of technology that's ended up in children's hands.
This is making it even easier to cheat inside the classroom and it's something that's happening across the nation.
Olivia Oberly and Gracyn Crosby, both students at an Arizona high school, say they see 'high-tech cheating' all the time.
"So many kids cheat in like every class," Oberly said.
This type of cheating is far from the old-fashioned way, where students would write the answers on the brim of their hat or the palm of their hand and occasionally sneak a peak during the test.
Kids are now taking advantage of having the answers at their fingers tips with their smart phones and smart watches.
"You don't have to have other students' numbers to air drop information. So it's just a fast way to get answers. In the middle of the test, students just snap a picture and they have it," Oberly said.
It's something that's no secret. A quick search on Youtube turned up handfuls of how-to videos involving cheating in the classroom with your smart watch. It also revealed dozens of apps that help students cheat, some that automatically do the work for you.
"Snapchat and Photo Math, you just take a picture of the math problem and it tells you the answer," Crosby said.
When it comes to high-tech cheating in Mid-Michigan, teachers like Amy Guerra of Grand Blanc High School said she's always on the look out.
"It's always a possibility and I think as technology evolves and access to technology evolves, the opportunity knocks," Guerra said.
Joseph Johnson, a student at Grand Blanc High School, said he's never witnessed high-tech cheating first-hand but as a smart watch owner, he admits it would be easy to do. Johnson said he knows that just because he doesn't see it, doesn't mean it isn't happening.
"I think students are getting away with it. It's very accessible and the teachers are worried about the whole phone thing going on and they don't realize there's a smaller phone just on their hand," Johnson said.
He says some school employees go the extra mile to make sure cheating doesn't happen on their watch. For instance, Johnson said the librarians at the school have a basket and collect phones and smart watches before any type of test.
He said they have already realized that high-tech cheating is an issue, and by collecting the phones and watches they're eliminating cheating all together. The collection of phones and smart watches is up to each individual teacher in the district.
Guerra said she decided not to collect students' electronics, but expects them to be put away while testing is taking place.
Guerra also said Grand Blanc High School has recently reviewed their policies involving technology in the classroom and she feels prepared to take on any form of high-tech cheating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.