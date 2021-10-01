More than $2 million has been awarded to support programs that push for innovation and tech-based economic development in Michigan.
The grants were awarded to Troy-based Automation Alley’s Michigan Industry 4.0 Accelerator with $1.3 million, Innovation Marquette Enterprise Corporation with $305,465, and TechTown Detroit with $400,000.
“In Michigan, we are laser-focused on supporting small businesses and providing critical access to capital to support growth and ensure long-term economic opportunity in the state,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Today’s grants will leverage private funds to create good-paying jobs and grow emerging businesses around the state, helping us usher in a new era of prosperity for Michigan.”
Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced the funds from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).
The grants were awarded in two categories. The first is the Venture Capital Fund, received by Automation Alley. It uses regional strengths to accelerate innovation and job creation through high-growth technology entrepreneurship, Whitmer stated.
While the Capital Challenge category, awarded to TechTown Detroit and Innovate Marquette, increases capital in communities by providing operational support for early-stage investment funds, angel capital networks, or investor training programs.
These grants build upon the U.S. Small Business Administration’s grants awarded on Sept. 16 to Centrepolis Accelerator, BBCetc in Chelsea, and TechTown Detroit. The grants are intended for start-up accelerators and incubators working with underrepresented entrepreneurs.
