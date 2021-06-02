With high temperatures heading our way, mid-Michigan is preparing for the first heatwave of the summer season.
More heat means more business for Tony Dobschensky. Dobschensky is the owner and service manager at GW Heating and Air Conditioning in Saginaw.
"It really picks up. We're actually pretty busy right now," Dobschensky said.
With the first warn five forecast calling for temperatures to break 90 this weekend into early next week, Dobschensky says now is the time to check on your AC.
"Definitely make sure it's running before it gets hot. Check filters. Make sure the outside unit is clean. You can take a garden hose and wash it off. Make sure there's no bushes, branches, stuff laying on top of it," Dobschensky said.
Dobschensky said it's a good idea to set your temperature at a number your AC unit can handle.
"We try to tell people ten degrees below what it is outside. Because otherwise I mean the equipment is going to have trouble keeping up trying to get any colder than that," Dobschensky said.
So, if you haven't turned on your AC yet Dobschensky said don't wait. There is still time before the summer heat arrives this weekend.
"Leave them turned on. Don't turn them on and off. Shut the house up. We know it's going to get hot out this weekend. Start shutting the windows up, turn that air on and let it run," Dobschensky said.
If you open your home back up Dobschensky says it will make it that much harder for your ac to keep up.
