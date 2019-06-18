Boaters at Wheeler Landing Marina in Bay City are getting prepared to hit the water.
In the backdrop of the beaming sunshine is a crane, a reminder of the damage done by recent rain and heavy flooding.
“High levels are creating some dockage problems. They’re creating docks that are lifting. They’re creating docks that are snapping,” said Dominic Glasgow, manager of the marina.
The high water is also creating an unusual safety hazard, electric shock drowning.
Experts say many docks have electricity powered to them, and when the water gets high and comes into contact with a frayed cord of other device it can electrify the water around the dock.
Glasgow said with water levels at an all-time high, this deadly danger can pose a real threat to boaters.
“AC power going to each boat. With the high water levels, some of the cabling, some of the boat cables will be exposed to water,” Glasgow said.
Experts say if you see someone in the water and they may be experiencing electrical shock drowning, do not jump in to try and save them. Instead, use a life preserver.
“And you’re swimming, and you do feel a tingling sensation like that, definitely get out of the water. If you suspect somebody is drowning because of this, do not get in the water,” DNR Lt. Jeremy Payne said.
Payne said immediately disconnect the power source if someone is affected by electric shock drowning.
“Be safe and very aware of your surroundings,” Payne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.