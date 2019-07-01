The wetter than normal spring means higher water levels on several rivers across the state. The USDA Forest Service is warning people to use caution over the upcoming holiday.
Levels in the Pere Marquette, the Pine and the White rivers are causing strong currents, and higher amounts of debris in the water. People may also have difficulties getting under bridges or other low-hanging obstacles.
“Even experienced paddlers have been surprised by recent changes to the rivers,” said Dave Jaunese, an assistant ranger with the forest service.
“The biggest challenge for paddlers right now is there are more obstacles on and underneath the water.”
Officials are also asking people to plan ahead of any trip to the rivers, including heeding posted warning signs and wearing personal flotation devices.
Kristen Thrall is recreation and Hydropower program manager with the Forest Service. She said because of the high water and higher numbers of people on the rivers, planning is key.
“The rivers see heavy use during summer holidays,” she said. “Please remember that your actions can impact the safety and experience of other visitors.”
Thrall also cautions that moderating alcohol consumption is also important.
For conditions about specific rivers, click here.
Alerts about the rivers will be posted here.
