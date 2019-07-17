Keep your eyes on the horizon, you might see several tall ships catching tail winds as they sail into the Saginaw Bay for Bay City’s Tall Ship celebration.
Even with all the fun and excitement floating into the city, the high-water levels in the Saginaw River could cause some issues.
“We have volunteers servicing all of our ships as ship ambassadors, helping folks get on board, take the deck tours, get off,” said Scott Ellis, with Bay City’s BaySail organization.
But it is getting on and off the ships that might be an issue because of the high-water levels.
However, Ellis said they have come up with a solution.
“One of our volunteer teams has actually built a ramp to go over that walkway onto the sidewalk to keep everybody safe,” Ellis said.
That ramp lies in Veteran’s park, where it is being blocked off to the public for now. However, Ellis said once this ramp is approved by the Coast Guard, it will be all set for this week’s tall ships.
“We work with great volunteers to make access points to each ship. So either gangways or stairs or whatnot, whatever’s needed to get on board. So they all get to work as soon as the ships get in tomorrow afternoon,” Ellis said.
