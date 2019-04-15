Fierce winds pushed water from the Saginaw River over its banks Sunday in Bay County.
There was temporary flooding in Bay City's Veteran's Memorial Park and in the streets at the Wenonah Beach Community in Bangor Township.
There are no reports on property damage right now.
It appears the water has since receded.
