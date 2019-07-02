The return of rain has already created some concern for the upcoming holiday weekend.
Michiganders love water but hate when it causes problems for them. The rising water in certain areas has many people worried about hitting the water.
“With all these winds and waves, the dock lines break and crash into the boat next to it,” said Richard Bass, Huron County Yacht Club member.
Bass said the water is more than a foot higher than it was last year.
“But our problem is the winds that come with the water. The waves come all the way up the river and up to the middle of town,” Bass said.
The yacht club typically has more than 30 yachts docked but because of the waves, they’re at four, fearful of any more damage.
“We’ve seen four-foot waves up the river here. We’ve got a handicap kayak launch that we can’t even get in this year because mainly the wind and the waves,” said Todd Talaski, Huron County Yacht Club member.
This has become such a problem that to try to migrate the damage, they’re putting out barges strapped down with cinder blocks. They are trying to keep the waves from getting too high and trying to keep the waters calm.
“And it doesn’t work, the waves still come crashing in,” Talaski said.
When the water was lower, the wind wasn’t a big deal because sandbanks would cause a break in the waves. Bass and Talaski believe building another break wall could be a solution but they don’t have an estimate on cost or know when it can be built.
