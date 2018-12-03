A High Wind Warning that had issued for the Mackinac Bridge has been canceled.
The warning was issued after strong winds were recorded in the Straits area.
Examples of vehicles which are especially vulnerable to high winds are pickup trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers and enclosed semi-truck trailers.
Motorists are instructed to reduce their speed to a maximum of 20 miles per hour, turn on their four way flashers, and use the outside lane.
