The Mackinac Bridge is currently under a high wind warning.
The bridge is experiencing winds of significant force in the Straits area to issue a warning to all people preparing to travel across the Mackinac Bridge.
Pick-up trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers and enclosed semi-truck trailers are all examples of vehicles that are vulnerable to high winds.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring wind speeds at various points along the structure.
If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, please tune to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.
