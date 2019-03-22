A high wind warning has been issued for the Mackinac Bridge as the bridge is experiencing strong winds in the Straits area.
Pickup trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers, and enclosed semi-truck trailers are especially vulnerable to the high winds.
Drivers should reduce their speed to a maximum of 20 mph, turn on their hazard lights, and use the outside lane.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring weather conditions and will adjust to any changes in conditions.
