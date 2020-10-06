If you’re heading across the Mighty Mac to take in the fall colors, get ready for an interesting drive.
A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Mackinac Bridge after winds of sufficient force were recorded in the Straits area.
Examples of vehicles which are especially vulnerable to high winds are pickup trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers and enclosed semi-truck trailers.
Drivers are asked to reduce their speed to a maximum of 20 miles per hour, turn on their four-way flashers, and use the outside lane.
Officials also ask that you have your mask on, and payment ready.
