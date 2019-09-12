The National Weather Service says high winds, not tornadoes, are believed to have caused storm damage earlier this week in Michigan.
Crews made the determination after surveying storm damage Thursday in the western Michigan city of Grand Rapids and surrounding Kent County.
No injuries were reported in the storms Wednesday. More severe thunderstorms moved across Michigan on Friday, causing heavy rain.
Utilities restored power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses that lost electrical service Wednesday due to downed trees and power lines.
