Michigan State Police have increased to $15,000 the reward for information leading to an arrest in the 2018 slaying of a 79-year-old woman whose remains were found following a house fire in Michigan's northwestern Lower Peninsula.
WWTV-TV reports the reward is being offered in the death of Evelyn Louise Ware, whose body was found following the Jan. 10, 2018, fire at her home in Lake County's Ellsworth Township.
The reward had stood at $5,000 since shortly after the fire.
The additional reward money is coming from an anonymous donor and the Detroit Crimes Commission.
Investigators haven't released how she died.
