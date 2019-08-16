A highway in Mid-Michigan is back open after a crash Friday night.
Huron Road (M-13) in Bay County was closed between Linwood and Anderson roads for about an hour and a half, according to Bay County Central Dispatch.
Law enforcement at the scene called it "a serious crash."
