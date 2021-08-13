W. Hill Road is closed in Mundy Township due to wires down across the road.
The road is closed in both directions between VanSlyke and Bertolozzi.
Genesee County 911 reported the road closure at 1:35 p.m.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
W. Hill Road is closed in Mundy Township due to wires down across the road.
The road is closed in both directions between VanSlyke and Bertolozzi.
Genesee County 911 reported the road closure at 1:35 p.m.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Content Manager
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.