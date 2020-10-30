IMAGE: Hilton Garden Inn Flint

The Hilton Garden Inn is opening the doors to their new hotel in downtown Flint.

What was formerly the Genesee County Savings Bank, has been transformed into a 101-room hotel.

The century-old building now has a coffee shop, an upscale Italian restaurant, banquet hall, rooftop lounge and deck.

“The revitalization of downtown Flint has taken a major step forward with the opening of the Hilton Garden Inn,” said Tim Herman, president of Uptown Reinvestment Corp. (URC), the project’s developer. “Not only does the hotel bring needed accommodations to downtown, it is bringing new jobs. In fact, it’s a lightning rod for increased activity and spending in the area.” 

The hotel opens for business on Nov. 2.

