Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to temporarily restrict discretionary spending by state departments and agencies.
“I want to thank the countless state employees who are working around the clock to protect our communities from the spread of COVID-19. We will get through this together,” Whitmer said. “As we continue to navigate this crisis, my number one priority is protecting Michiganders’ health and safety. However, we must also work to prepare our state for the impact the COVID-19 crisis will have on our economy and the state budget. These executive orders will help us do just that.”
All executive-branch departments and agencies are restricted from all discretionary spending and need to keep using cost containment strategies.
The restrictions include all non-essential contracts, purchases, travel, training, and other forms of discretionary costs.
The Governor also another executive order to temporarily suspend hiring, creating new positions, filling vacant positions, transfers, and promotions inside the executive branch of state government.
