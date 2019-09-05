A one-day hiring fair is scheduled, with the hopes of filling 59 positions in Michigan.
GPS Hospitality, which owns Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Pizza Hut franchises, will host its annual job fair on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Nationwide, they hope to fill 2,500 positions, with 59 of those here in Michigan.
Hiring managers will be on-site to meet with potential applicants and conduct interviews from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Qualified applicants may be hired on the spot, and no appointment is necessary.
To find GPS restaurant locations and open positions, applicants should click here.
