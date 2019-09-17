The UAW has been a presence in Saginaw for 82-years.
When it comes to GM and the UAW, work stoppages are an occasional occurrence.
The first strike in Saginaw took place in the 1930s.
The UAW rose to prominence in Saginaw during Flint’s sit-down strike in January of 1937. The work stoppage halted production in the Saginaw plants as well.
Months after the sit-down strike ended in Flint, employees at Saginaw Steering Gear Division staged a brief sit-down strike.
While both GM and the UAW have had their share of conflict over the years, the two entities have found a way to survive over the years.
Tom Trombley, chief historian of The Castle Museum of Saginaw County History believes that says a lot of the importance of GM and the UAW to Saginaw.
“I think that it talks about the meeting of needs and really how important those plants have been to Saginaw, and how important that the people are who work in those plants and manufacture the items. It’s easy to get in your car and forget the amount of labor when you turn the key that goes into making a car. And even today in this automated age the amount of physical work that goes into it and the importance of craftsmanship and labor that goes into a car,” Trombley said.
The number of UAW employees at GM plants in Saginaw peaked at 26,100 in 1979. There were 4,600 employees in 2011.
