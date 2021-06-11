The historic Applewood Estate is reopening its grounds and gardens for the first time since closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The estate is the family home of Charles Stewart Mott, and will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free.
During open hours, guests will be able to enjoy the Perennial Garden, Rose Garden, Demonstration Garden, Discovery Trail, and heirloom Apple Orchard.
The Taste of Applewood program is returning, where visitors can taste products made and grown at Applewood.
The estate is continuing to follow health and safety guidelines. Guests are required to wear face masks only in the entrance and exit gate area, and anyplace they can’t socially distance.
Due to the pandemic, all buildings will be closed, and house tours will not be offered. A virtual tour of the house is available at applewood.org.
