A group of people are set to acquire a historic building in downtown Bay City at the end of the month.
A piece of Bay City history, 810 Washington Avenue, or the Knepp building.
The new owners took TV5 behind the boarded-up windows and back in time.
Formerly a department store, now another run-down pile of bricks, perfect for Jenifer Acosta.
"There's a lot that's happened in this direct vicinity that we can really build on, and it has incredible character,” Acosta, a real estate developer, said.
Born and raised in Bay City and now living in Midland, Acosta has restored other buildings like the Times Lofts and the Legacy.
"Downtown Bay City, when I-when I graduated high school and was down here a lot, we didn't have what we have now,” Acosta said. "If you stand at just the right angle and get the light, all throughout. And they actually all have different patterns. So, there's a sun.”
The plan is to put retail on the ground floor and Airbnb’s on the second floor.
"We'll actually bring in a different designer to do each one. They will all have a very unique look and feel. The amenity package that we've built out around those two is exciting and I can't wait to unveil that,” Acosta said.
On the fourth floor of the building, the plan is to turn the space into condos. Some of the ceilings are so high, those units will be two stories.
Acosta hopes to have the retail spaces open late Summer or early Fall of this year, and the rest of the floors done in about a year and a half.
"Material supply chain has been something that, that we're dealing with. So, it's one of the reasons that we wanna get in early and do all that design work and start ordering everything that we need and those long lead time items,” Acosta said.
