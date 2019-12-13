A Detroit power plant that was more than 100 years old has been demolished to accommodate a Jeep factory.
Explosives were used to bring down the Conners Creek plant near the Detroit River.
The plant, which belonged to DTE Energy, started in 1915 as a coal-fired operation. It was retired in 2008.
DTE is swapping land with the city of Detroit.
The power plant property will be used to store Jeeps that will built nearby by Fiat Chrysler.
