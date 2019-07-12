The Friends of the Theodore Roethke Foundation have decided to save the house next door.
The Carl Roethke Stone House, once the home of the Saginaw poet’s uncle had been set for demolition, but it will not become part of the historical preservation.
Annie Ransford, President of the foundation said the plan is to turn the house into the Carl Roethke Development Center, but they’ll need some help from donors to make that happen.
A campaign has been set up on the foundation website to save the house at 1759 Gratiot that has been closed to the public for decades.
In February this year plans were announced to demolish the house that needs upwards of $30,000 in repairs to its roof and porch. The campaign will also take in funds toward building educational opportunities, including a writer’s residency, workshops and lectures.
To help with the preservation click here.
