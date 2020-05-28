A Midland County map from 1897 shows the names of the individuals who owned the property.
Many of the most important items from the history of Midland County are currently in a room at the Midland Center for the Arts.
“We brought about three 24-foot truck loads of items from the collection that hadn’t been in water over here to the center to be in a more climate-controlled environment.” Said Terri Trotter, the President and CEO of Midland Center for the Arts.
Trotter says nearly a quarter of the historical artifacts were damage by flood waters and those items are currently in freezers.
“The drying process begins with the freezing, actually,” said Trotter. “Especially if you’re trying to reuse documents, the process is to freeze them and then take them through a freeze drying process.”
Hundreds of local volunteers and even people from across the state spent Memorial Day weekend trying to save these important artifacts.
Trotter says even though all of the items are currently in the lobby at the Center for the Arts, once Governor Whitmer gives the approval, they’ll be ready to safely host guests at their facilities.
