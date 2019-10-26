A Detroit museum will begin charging patrons an admissions fee for the first time in seven years to remedy an increasing budget deficit.
The Detroit News reports that the Detroit Historical Museum will charge adults $10, while seniors, students, active-duty military and first responders will pay $8. Children ages 6 to 17 will pay $6.
Museum executive director Elana Rugh says the museum lost $297,000 in 2018. The museum's 2019 operating budget is about $4.5 million.
Residents of Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck will be able to enter at no cost.
Detroit historian Ken Coleman says he worries the fee will prevent low-income people from other places from visiting the museum.
