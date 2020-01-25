Image: Bridgeport Historical Society
The Historical Society of Bridgeport is celebrating 50 years by offering new seasonal displays in addition to its regular exhibits.

The Village said that the Hartley Barn has been improved with a concrete floor all through the inside.

Visitors can take a tour of all the museum buildings including a look at antique farm equipment.

The Bridgeport Historical Village is located at 6190 Dixie Highway in Bridgeport, next door to the Bridgeport Fire Department.  Their hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free.

