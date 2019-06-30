A cast of characters and entertainers can be found at the Mid-Michigan Renaissance Festival’s Enchanted Forest.
Tucked away between Frankenmuth and Vassar, people from all over are invited to walk through the gates into a magical realm.
“We are an enchanted realm that mixes historical characters and fairy tale creatures to tell the stories lifted right out of Grimm’s fairy tale storybook,” said Shannon Layton, the general manager of the Enchanted Forest.
Layton said this is a separate festival from the Michigan Renaissance Festival.
For the past 11 years, volunteers have been giving it all they’ve got to bring time-period knowledge and entertainment to Mid-Michigan.
“This is a 100% volunteer effort. The folks that come here come here as a labor of love and it’s that community that keeps going and growing,” Layton said.
Among the shenanigans and tom-foolery, you’ll also find all kinds of specialty vendors.
“We’ve got a lot of folks who make things by hand,” Layton said. “A lot of artisans here with a lot of different that they’ve created, soap makers and wood turners, and some fairy gardens they make over here and then we have some other swordsman here. A lady down this way that sells fancy hair pieces and another one down here who sells wraps.”
But overall, Layton said it’s all about the sense of community.
“This is our ‘When Worlds Collide’ weekend so we mix our renaissance festival with a little bit of steam-punk, a little cosplay and we really see all kinds of folks come through,” Layton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.