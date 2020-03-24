The Huron-Manistee National Forests (HMNF) is issuing firewood permits through the mail only.
The forest said that during the time of social distancing, firewood permits will be free until further notice.
Residents are asked to contact your nearest Forest Service Office to request the free firewood permit.
To receive the permit, residents will need to provide their full name, address, license plate number, and amount of firewood desired up to 12 cords.
Permits will be filled out by a Forest Service Staff member and mailed to the stated address.
According to HMNF, permits will come fully signed and ready for residents to harvest firewood.
HMNF would like to thank residents for their patience during this process.
