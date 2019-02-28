The Hockey for the Homeless Phone bank is asking for donations to help the Rescue Mission of Mid-Michigan raise funds to open a new Samaritan Youth Shelter for homeless teens in Bay, Arenac and surrounding counties.
Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan applied to the State of Michigan to open a youth shelter and the funds raised from the phone bank, in conjunction with the Saginaw Spirit’s charity hockey game, will go towards renovations.
Presently there are no emergency shelter services for youth in Bay County.
The shelter will be a renovated 2,000 square feet space located at the current Good Samaritan Rescue Mission.
All donations raised, up to $20,000,during the Feb. 28 phone bank with be matched dollar for dollar.
The $20,000 in potential match dollars is courtesy of the following match sponsors: Hopevale Church, Serenus Johnson Construction, InCal Technologies, Dick Williams Gun Shop, John E. Green Company, and the Saginaw Spirit Foundation.
Call from 5p until 6:30 p.m. and sponsors will match up to $20,000 to open a Youth Shelter for homeless youth, at Good Samaritan Rescue Mission in Bay City.
The phone number to call is 800-257-8943.
