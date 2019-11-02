The Saginaw Spirit and Dow Event Center are honoring and supporting our veterans by holding a special charity hockey game involving Michigan’s finest and the Wounded Warriors hockey team.
Proceeds from the charity hockey game will go to fund local programs that help out our veterans.
“Fundraisers that we can do to help raise money for veterans to come back to the state of Michigan, we are absolutely on board,” said John Tipaudo with the Michigan State Police hockey team.
The MSP Hockey Team went head to head with the Saginaw Spirit Warriors in a friendly game of hockey on Saturday before the canceled Saginaw Spirit game.
The Saginaw Spirit Warriors are part of the Michigan Wounded Warriors hockey program.
MSP Ofc. Tipaudo said this is the first event of its kind and it’s for a very worthy cause.
“Bay City Elks Club running a veteran event going on to raise a little more money for them,” Tipaudo said.
The Bay City Elks Lodge provides programs to veterans throughout the year.
All proceeds raised during the charity game will go to those programs.
Friends, family, and vets, like Andrew Geer, were in attendance at the Dow Event Center.
“Means a lot you know, communities coming together to support our veterans,” Geer said.
Veterans say they appreciate events like this and with the holidays near, they’re doing their part to help out fellow vets.
“We actually put together care packages and send them overseas, so we’re actually going to be doing that this month and then by the time, it usually takes about four to six weeks to get over there, so it’s going to get to them right in time for Christmas,” Geer said.
Geer said those care packages will include everything from food to Christmas trees.
It’s a nice present for those who can not be present with their families during the holidays.
He said this is what giving back is all about and is grateful to those involved in the event.
“Want to say thank you, means a lot to me and my other brothers,” Geer said.
