Multiple hockey teams in Mid-Michigan are skating with a different look for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s called Pink in the Rink.
“My mother in law passed away from breast cancer 15 years ago, so I started this about eight years ago and it keeps getting bigger and bigger,” said Angie Schmitt, a board member of the Lapeer County Hockey Association.
Schmitt said it was personal when she first launched Pink in the Rink.
She said more people than you think are affected by breast cancer.
“We actually have moms in our association that are fighting cancer and so we like to give back to the community and the families of our association,” Schmitt said.
Partnering with the Greater Flint Hockey Association and Crystal Fieldhouse in Burton, it was a day full of auctions, baked goods, and hockey.
Schmitt said all of the proceeds benefit Hurley Breast Cancer Navigation fund and McLaren's Extra Mile patient assistance fund.
“Everyone is sportin’ some pink,” said Joe Frost, an assistant coach for Flint’s youth Storm Hockey team. “That’s right everyone is in their pink jerseys and their pink socks.”
Frost said events like this are what playing hockey is all about, putting up a fight.
“Hockey players are fighters, cancer patients are fighters, so it only makes sense that our hockey players support this cause,” Frost said.
To learn more about Pink in the Rink, head to Greater Flint Hockey Association’s website.
