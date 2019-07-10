The Michigan State Police are reporting six fewer fatalities statewide over the July 4th holiday this year.
As part of the “Toward Zero Deaths” campaign there were 22 people killed on Michigan roadways, totaling 444 for the year.
The numbers tracked by the Michigan Department of Transportation were tracked between Tuesday July 2nd and Tuesday, July 9th.
MDOT reports that not only were there fewer fatalities but there were fewer serious injuries.
Compared to the same time last year there were 65 fewer serious injuries.
Statewide the number of people seriously injured in crashes for the year is 2,427.
The Department of Transportation works with Michigan State Police to track traffic crash information and releases reports each week.
