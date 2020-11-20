The 24th Annual Holidays in the Heart of the City event was set to take place Friday night.
Positive Results Downtown Saginaw had been planning for 6 months.
"Folks in Saginaw, their safety at all of our events is our number 1 concern,” said Brian Lechel, president of positive results. “So that took the forefront again this year and unfortunately we did make that decision to keep everyone safe and home and celebrate in a different way this year."
But the event is not entirely canceled. That's where Phil Eich from Riverfront Saginaw comes in.
"We have this idea that we could do the lighting of the waterworks virtually,” Eich said. “Would you be willing to do a video and I said heck yes, let's do it."
With Eich's creative mastermind behind it, the waterworks lighting ceremony will still take place tonight in a video format.
Complete with a countdown led by Santa himself.
"Even though nothing can compare to the magic, the real-life magic of Holidays in the Heart of the City, hopefully this gives just a little bit of, like a little snippet of it for people that can't be there," Eich said.
This virtual celebration isn't the only holiday tradition that's moving to cyberspace. Santa visits from Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland are following suit.
"Well, Santa has been gung-ho, so we're just all getting behind him and doing everything we can,” said Lori Libka from Bronner’s. “We decided to do some Facebook live visits with Santa."
The silver lining to moving these traditions online is that they're available world-wide.
