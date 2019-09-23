A holiday-themed movie filmed in Mid-Michigan now has a title, and a premier date.
“A Christmas Movie Christmas” will premiere at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 on UPtv.
The movie was filmed primarily at Frankenmuth River Place Shops, along with other Mid-Michigan locations, such as the Bavarian Inn Lodge and the Rupprecht Vacation Haus.
“A Christmas Movie Christmas” stars Lana McKissack and Kimberly Daugherty as sisters who are transported to the magical Christmas town and learn the true meaning of the season.
It was filmed in two weeks in March, and hundreds of local showed up to be extras.
“I am very excited for everyone who was a part of this film to watch the premiere and to see the beautiful backdrop of River Place Shops come to life as part of our fictional town, Holiday Falls,” Roth said. “We are grateful for the support of Michael Zehnder, Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn, River Place Shops, the City of Frankenmuth and countless others who played a role in helping this film come to life.”
