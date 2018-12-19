You may be hoping for a white Christmas? Well, days are running out, but we still hold some hope for the possibility of a winter wonderland. Click here, for a closer look at chances for snow ahead of Christmas.
With chances of snow these next few days, roads will not be in the best shape.
Let’s break down your travel forecast below.
Friday – Scattered rain and snow showers throughout the day. Roads will be in rough shape, especially as temperatures fall below freezing. Cautious travel is advised.
Saturday – Best day for travel! Dry conditions with cloudy skies. Slick roads still possible from the previous day.
Sunday- Light lake-effect snow. Low visibility possible at times, with stronger winds.
Monday (Christmas Eve) - A chance for light snow showers. Light to no accumulation. This will give way to slushy road conditions.
Tuesday (Christmas Day) – We have a chance for snow. Light accumulation possible. This will give way to slick and icy roads.
As always, go slow on the roads, give yourself extra time, and pack your patience. Roads and airports will be busier than normal for these next few days. Remember overpasses and untreated roads have it worse.
Stay with TV5 for all weather updates this holiday season!
Have a wonderful and safe holiday!
