Santa and two reindeer made an appearance Wednesday at the seventh annual Holidays in the Hamptons, a toy drive at the Skorupski Family Funeral Home in Essexville.
"Every year, day before thanksgiving we stuff a Hampton Township fire truck full of toys for the needy and so, as you can see, we've got a great, great turnout. Just very, very thankful to the community for their support once again this year," said Spencer Skorupski.
Skorupski and Stephen Munch of O’Donnell’s Earthworks teamed up to provide cookies, pizza, soup and more.
"Stephen and I got together seven years back and thought that this would be a great way to, a great way to give back and help out to those in need," Skorupski said.
As of noon Wednesday, the truck was three quarters full. Last year, they filled up the fire truck and five more vehicles.
"It's been getting bigger and better every year. Community's just, you know, we have a very strong following here in Bay County, and everybody's just been wonderful with the response. Everybody comes out from all different neighborhoods," Munch said.
Munch’s nine-year-old daughter Georgia helps out at the event.
"I kinda help put toys in the truck. And I kinda play with my friends too," said Georgia Munch.
She also plays with the reindeer.
"It's really funny because it kinda tickles your hand. It feels like they're gonna bite you, but it's really weird," Georgia Munch said.
The toys they collect go to Bay County Toys for Tots to benefit children in need this holiday season.
